Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Del Taco Restaurants updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.