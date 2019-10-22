DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 186,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,169. The firm has a market cap of $449.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.80. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

