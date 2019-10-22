DaTa eXchange Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $5,735.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00041627 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.60 or 0.06082123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044018 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

