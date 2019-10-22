Danone SA (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.75 ($91.57).

Several analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of EPA BN traded up €0.76 ($0.88) on Thursday, hitting €72.88 ($84.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.22.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

