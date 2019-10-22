DADI 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,889.00 (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One DADI token can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Cobinhood. DADI has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $71,889.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DADI has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DADI Token Profile

DADI’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. DADI’s official message board is medium.com/@dadi . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

