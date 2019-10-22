DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

