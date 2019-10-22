DA Davidson Comments on Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

NCBS stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $642.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $246,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $340,750.00. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

