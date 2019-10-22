CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of CynergisTek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

CTEK opened at $3.00 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

In other CynergisTek news, CFO Paul Thomas Anthony purchased 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Caleb Barlow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,880.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 156,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

