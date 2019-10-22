CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

