CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.72 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 37.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVBF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

