Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUBI opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $652.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $113,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.19.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

