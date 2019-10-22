Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $67,733.18. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 41,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $748,518.40. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

