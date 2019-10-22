Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 13,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,620 and have sold 33,169 shares valued at $179,035. Corporate insiders own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

