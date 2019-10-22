Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 31,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,391. The company has a market cap of $386.24 million, a PE ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

