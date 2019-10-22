Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

