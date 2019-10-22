Critical Review: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) & EMC Insurance Group (NYSE:EMCI)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Insurance and EMC Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 1 1 0 2.50 EMC Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than EMC Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of EMC Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of EMC Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and EMC Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $480.17 million 0.87 $27.16 million $1.38 10.17 EMC Insurance Group $701.98 million 1.11 -$7.47 million $1.09 33.03

Heritage Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMC Insurance Group. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMC Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Heritage Insurance pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EMC Insurance Group pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and EMC Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.58% 6.09% 1.43% EMC Insurance Group 4.47% 5.56% 1.92%

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats EMC Insurance Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workers' compensation, and liability, as well as other policies that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individuals through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

