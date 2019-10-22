Critical Contrast: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & MassRoots (NASDAQ:MSRT)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -14.25% -11.45% -8.98% MassRoots -27,232.44% N/A -1,456.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TrueCar and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 1 9 0 0 1.90 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $8.01, indicating a potential upside of 138.97%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than MassRoots.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.57 million 1.01 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -12.88 MassRoots $20,000.00 68.95 -$16.02 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Risk and Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats MassRoots on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

