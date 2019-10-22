Critical Analysis: Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) and Smith & Nephew (OTCMKTS:SNN)

Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Smith & Nephew pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Avitar does not pay a dividend. Smith & Nephew pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Avitar has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avitar and Smith & Nephew, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith & Nephew 0 3 3 0 2.50

Smith & Nephew has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 86.25%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Avitar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avitar and Smith & Nephew’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smith & Nephew $4.90 billion 3.89 $663.00 million $2.02 21.61

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Avitar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avitar and Smith & Nephew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avitar N/A N/A N/A Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Avitar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder. It also provides arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. In addition, the company offers trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for the reconstruction of hip joints. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems. Additionally, it offers meniscal repair system. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

