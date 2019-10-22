Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Credits has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,077,824 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinBene, IDEX, Mercatox, WazirX, COSS, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

