Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 112,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE CS opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

