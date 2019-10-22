CREDIT (CREDIT) One Day Volume Tops $78,526.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $221,513.00 and approximately $78,526.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,847,507 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

