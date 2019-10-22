Cowen (COWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Cowen had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cowen stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

COWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,875.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

