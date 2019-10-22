Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Shares Down 10.1%

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) shares traded down 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.35, 2,116,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average session volume of 698,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -153.50, a PEG ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In other Covanta news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $51,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $428,161. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

