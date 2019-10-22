Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 5.6%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.65 and last traded at $120.81, 3,279,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,686,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 target price on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -180.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $8,672,573.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,774,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $35,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $35,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,054 shares of company stock worth $42,775,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $126,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 704,683 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

