Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,053 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $387,479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,298 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 37.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,745 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $42,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $54.41.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

