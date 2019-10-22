Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $164,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $653,846,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $442,335,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $191,326,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 68.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,488,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,723,000 after buying an additional 9,567,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

ET stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.