Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 70 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.53.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.