Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $159,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.22. 1,262,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

