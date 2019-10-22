COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.72 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.26%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect COSTAMARE INC/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

CMRE stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.