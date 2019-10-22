Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.