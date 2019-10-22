Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00. The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10, 433,148 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 642,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

