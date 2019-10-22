Core Laboratories (CLB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.48-0.52 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.48-0.52 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.