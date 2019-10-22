Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.91% and a negative net margin of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, COO Robert Paul Discordia bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 19,175 shares of company stock worth $112,241 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

