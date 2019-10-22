Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

COO stock opened at $287.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $228.65 and a one year high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

