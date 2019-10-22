Contrasting SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (SNYFY) and Its Peers

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS: SNYFY) is one of 40 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

57.9% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 4.06% 10.35% 0.50% SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Competitors 8.50% 8.40% 1.00%

Dividends

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 19.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Competitors 565 1577 1803 104 2.36

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.23%. Given SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR $14.79 billion $558.67 million 16.58 SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Competitors $18.20 billion $1.03 billion 13.46

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR rivals beat SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

