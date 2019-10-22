Contrasting Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 5.07% 1.90% 1.32% Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -110.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $1.73 billion 2.22 $195.85 million N/A N/A Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -141.79, meaning that its share price is 14,279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 4 6 0 2.60 Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA Company Profile

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

