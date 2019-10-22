Contrasting Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) & Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

83.3% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Brookfield Property Reit has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Property Reit and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Opportunity Investments 0 1 1 0 2.50

Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Retail Opportunity Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.70 $4.09 billion N/A N/A Retail Opportunity Investments $295.80 million 7.29 $42.73 million $1.14 16.54

Brookfield Property Reit has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Reit 227.31% 192.63% 19.84% Retail Opportunity Investments 15.28% 3.50% 1.52%

Summary

Brookfield Property Reit beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.