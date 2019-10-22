Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

CTTAF has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of CTTAF opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. Continental has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $265.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.33.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

