Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.42. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 8 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

