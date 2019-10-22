Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CSRT opened at GBX 758 ($9.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.17 million and a P/E ratio of 35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 750.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 825.34. Consort Medical has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,210 ($15.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 14,908 shares of Consort Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49), for a total transaction of £108,232.08 ($141,424.38). Also, insider Ian James Nicholson acquired 1,350 shares of Consort Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £9,936 ($12,983.14).

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

