Concho Resources Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

CXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $147.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Concho Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concho Resources by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Concho Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Concho Resources by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan J. Helms bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

