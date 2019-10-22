COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.91% of COMSCORE worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in COMSCORE by 420.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 110,390 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. COMSCORE, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis set a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

