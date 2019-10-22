Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $204.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.60.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 744,447 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,496,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after buying an additional 267,086 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.