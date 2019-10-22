Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

