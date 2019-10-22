Comparing Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) & GETINGE AB/ADR (NASDAQ:GNGBY)

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -128.13% -67.02% -35.25% GETINGE AB/ADR -2.41% 8.50% 3.81%

This table compares Viewray and GETINGE AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $80.96 million 3.04 -$76.40 million ($0.98) -2.55 GETINGE AB/ADR $2.67 billion 1.71 -$111.30 million N/A N/A

Viewray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viewray and GETINGE AB/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 0 1 7 0 2.88 GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viewray currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 215.00%. Given Viewray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Viewray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Viewray does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Viewray has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats Viewray on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

