Comparing Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mexico Equity and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Mexico Equity and Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Mexico Equity and Income Fund has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Mexico Equity and Income Fund does not pay a dividend. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexico Equity and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $146.73 million 5.60 $53.68 million $2.06 9.88

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Mexico Equity and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Mexico Equity and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 24.25% 12.07% 5.95%

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Mexico Equity and Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexico Equity and Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Mexbol and MSCI Mexico Index. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 24, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

