Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 4,096 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,141,193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,465,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 1,440,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,976,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after buying an additional 1,317,584 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

