Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 19,930 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 145.3% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

