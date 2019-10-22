Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 3,863 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after acquiring an additional 276,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 173.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

NYSE:CMI opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.