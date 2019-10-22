Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 66.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,042,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,887,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

